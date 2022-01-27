Karen Joy Holdeman, 79, of Detroit, Texas passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Paris, Texas.
Karen Joy Holdeman was born on Oct. 12, 1942, in Newton, Kansas, to Levi and Juleita Koehn. She married Denton Holdeman on July 15, 1962 in Barron Wisconsin.
After living in various locations in the South they relocated to Detroit, Texas in 1987. Karen spent many years providing personal home health care in the Paris area.
She is survived by one son, Wade and wife, Sondra of Ft. Sumner, New Mexico; four daughters, Angela, of Detroit, Texas, Valerie Koehn and husband, Rollyn, of Russellville, Arkansas, Brigette Helms and husband, Grant, Becky Smith and husband, Myron, of Detroit, Texas; many grandchildren, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Juleita Koehn; her husband, Denton Lee Holdeman; one granddaughter; and one brother.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 1746 FM 2573, Detroit, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home : Paris, Texas (TX)
