John Allen Vaughan, of Blossom, Texas passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 at Medical City Hospital in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Mr. Vaughan was born on Dec. 17, 1955 in Denton, Texas, to John C. Vaughan and Velva Ruth Milsap Vaughan.
John loved hunting, fishing and camping out. He spent most of his career as a long haul truck driver. He was a graduate of Gladewater High School.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by two sons, John Charlie Vaughan, of Blossom, Texas and Jared Wayne Vaughan, of Euless, Texas; daughter-in-law, Delinda Vaughan; grandsons, Logan Vaughan and Zane Prewitt; sisters, Rhonda Rawlins, of Tyler, Texas, Freita Eichinger, of Blossom, Texas and Renee Murray, of Blossom, Texas; niece, Lauren Barton (Jason); nephews, Wesley Elsberry (Veronica), Heath Murray (Lindsey) and Chance Rawlins (Brie); several great-nieces and nephews.
John was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Paris City Council has been approached by representatives of the owners of Paris Towne Center regarding a tax proposal to assist the company in attracting stores in spaces vacated by JCPenney, Office Depot, Payless Shoes and Bealls. While Big Lots is confirmed to be going into the Bealls spot, other potential retailers named include TJ Maxx, Ross Stores and Ulta Beauty. Which of the potential retailers are you most excited for?
