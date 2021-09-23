On Friday, the Paris Wildcats will honor the memory of 2021 graduate Chandler Sikes, who passed away this week in a fatal car wreck, in their district-opening game against the Melissa Cardinals.
Fans are being asked to wear white shirts to the game for a “white-out” as a way to honor him.
“He was a pure football player; he loved the game,” said an emotional Steven Hohenberger, Paris’ head football coach. “He was always thinking of others, he was an unselfish player. He wasn’t the biggest guy but he got everything out of his body he could.”
Hohenberger described Sikes as a player who was always willing to put in extra work for the good of the team, and served as an example not just to his peers on the team, but to the younger Wildcats playing on the JV or Paris Junior High teams.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.