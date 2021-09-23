Chandler Clay Sikes.jpg

On Friday, the Paris Wildcats will honor the memory of 2021 graduate Chandler Sikes, who passed away this week in a fatal car wreck, in their district-opening game against the Melissa Cardinals.

Fans are being asked to wear white shirts to the game for a “white-out” as a way to honor him.

“He was a pure football player; he loved the game,” said an emotional Steven Hohenberger, Paris’ head football coach. “He was always thinking of others, he was an unselfish player. He wasn’t the biggest guy but he got everything out of his body he could.”

Hohenberger described Sikes as a player who was always willing to put in extra work for the good of the team, and served as an example not just to his peers on the team, but to the younger Wildcats playing on the JV or Paris Junior High teams.

“Words can’t express the sorrow,” he said.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.