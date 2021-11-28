Jim Clark V died at his home on Nov. 23, 2021. He was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Clarksville, the son of Lelia Bryarly Bonham Clark and Jim “Billy” Clark IV. He was a descendant of the founders of Clarksville and spent his life on his family’s place on the Red River at Acworth. He went to school in a one room school at Acworth and was the only student for two years. During this time, he developed a lifelong love of books and history, while reading the Dallas Morning News every day. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1955.
Mr. Clark married Linda Sue Terry in Clarksville on Nov. 26, 1960. He was a lifelong rancher. He was a steer roper and was a Gold Card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was a champion storyteller at the Pendleton Round-Up and never missed a chance to tell a story — whether fiction or non-fiction. His tales ranged from children’s stories about animals on the Red River to detailed accounts of historical events. He was a member of the Boxelder United Methodist Church, the Red River County Historical Society and a longtime supporter of the Red River County Public Library.
A memorial service will to be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville with the Rev.Don “Dink” Benton officiating. A reception was to be held immediately following the service in the Christian Education Building. Interment was at Clarksville Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Robinson, Clint Clark, Bob Christophersen, Lee Lindeman, Bryon Johnson, Scott Lindeman, Val Varley, Billy Don Minter, Paul Allen, Steve Slack, Gerald Jackson and Shane Slack.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rowland Fitzhugh Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; his son, Jim Clark, of Clarksville; his daughter, Ann, and her husband, Larry Bilberry, of Garden City, Kansas; two granddaughters, Lindy and her husband, Matthew McMillen, of Dighton, Kansas, and Sara and her husband, Dereck Hahn, of Brewster, Kansas; and a great-granddaughter, Sadie Anne Hahn. He is also survived by a nephew, Clint Clark, of Idabel, Oklahoma.
