Vickie Dianne Ryan, age 68, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022, at her home with her family.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1953, in Borger, Texas to Kenneth and Doris Louise “Jackie” Maddox. She attended Whitedeer Highschool where her favorite past-times were cheerleading, Home Economics and social hour. After attending Frank Philips Junior College, she began her career in insurance.
Vickie loved to love people. She sewed skirts and capes for her grandbabies and worked passionately at her volunteer efforts for the Salvation Army. Her hands were rarely still, she generously spent her time and talent helping others in every way she could. She made holidays a joyful time for her family and enjoyed perfecting every detail, from her beautiful Christmas décor to her time-tested casserole dishes.
Vickie loved to WIN, her competitive nature was inherited from her daddy, who also shared a quick wit and joyful sense of humor. There were few scrabble sessions or card games that did not erupt into laughter after mom secured the strategic and most clever win.
For many years Vickie worked at Child Protective Services, a true calling for her, where she could nurture and provide a caring environment for children and assist families in crisis. It suited her servant's heart. Prior to her work with children, she worked for Mims & Stephens Insurance Agency in Midland, Texas for over 20 years.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Gregg Ryan; her sister, Debra Martin; her children, Jennifer and her husband, Ben Lugg, Lindsey Lambillotte and her partner, Jim Walantus and Suzan Lambillotte and her husband, Philip Parsons; as well as her stepchildren, Casey Simon and wife, Melanie and Jamie Ryan; plus three grandchildren she loved dearly, John Lugg and Stella and Eliot Parsons.
She was truly the best Mimi, mother, sister and wife you could wish for. We will miss her dearly and are grateful to reflect on her many sweet, sentimental messages she wrote thoughtfully in cards and books over the years.
Please join us to celebrate her life this Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery outside of Paris, Texas. Friends and family are invited to a gathering after the service at Woodland United Methodist Church, details to be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charities, Convoy of Hope convoyofhope.org and Meals on Wheels of Abilene mealsonwheelsplus.org.
Woodland Cemetery: Proceed a short distance past the Woodland United Methodist Church on FM195, and the cemetery sign will be on the left.
Woodland United Methodist Church: 15661 FM195, Woodland, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.