STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/20: Dority was instrumental in his team’s dominating win on Friday. The quarterback finished with four total touchdowns — two rushing and two passing — and 227 total yards of offense.
NAME:
Chase Duffer
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/20: Duffer was on fire in the pocket for the Rebels on Friday. With a completion percentage well over 50%, Duffer threw for 127 yards for the Rebels.
NAME:
Abi Farmer
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/20: Farmer was on fire Friday against district rival Rains, and played a vital role in her team’s four-set victory. Farmer had 15 kills, four blocks and a trio of aces in the win.
NAME:
Emma Garner
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/20: Garner was electric in her team’s win over Grand Saline on Friday. Her nine digs were most on the team, and on top of that she added 16 big kills, a block and five aces from the service line.
NAME:
Macey McAmis
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/20: McAmis had another eventful week for the Ladycats. On Tuesday, she did her part with 33 kills against Van, though it came in a losing effort. Then, on Friday, she had 19 kills, eight aces and 15 digs to help the Ladycats down Gilmer in their district opener.
