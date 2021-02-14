The Housing Authority of the City of Paris will discuss the annual inspection of public housing units at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The meeting will also include the occupancy report, the financial report, and resolutions on the disposition of old appliances and utility allowances.
The board will meet remotely via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. To access the meeting, use ID 3372374792 with password 4kyMrs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.