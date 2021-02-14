The Housing Authority of the City of Paris will discuss the annual inspection of public housing units at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The meeting will also include the occupancy report, the financial report, and resolutions on the disposition of old appliances and utility allowances.

The board will meet remotely via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. To access the meeting, use ID 3372374792 with password 4kyMrs.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

