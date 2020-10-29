Paris police responded to a welfare concern in the 2600 block of N. Main Street at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday. The caller stated that a man had been sitting in a vehicle for several hours and was slumped over in the driver's seat.
Officers said they found and checked the person and found that he was not sick or injured. During the investigation, officers located suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Mark Hayden Murdoch, 56, of Idabel, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police reported he was also found with numerous credit cards and checks that were in other people’s names. He was also charged with fraud for having more than five items of identifying information.
He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday.
