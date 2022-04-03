Sharon Woerner Ruthart, 80, of Paris, passed away Friday April 1, 2022, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 5, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery with Wade White officiating.
Sharon was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Paris to George and Irene Oyler Woerner. She graduated from Paris High School in 1959. She worked for Earl Guthrie Insurance until the birth of her two children, when she became a homemaker. Following this time, she went to work for the Texas State Attorney General’s office as a child support iInvestigator, retiring in 2003.
On March 16, 1962, she married Eddie Ruthart, enjoying almost 55 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2017.
Sharon and Eddie, affectionately known as Nana & Papa to numerous of their grandchildren’s friends, enjoyed watching local sporting events and church activities. They enjoyed their family, playing 42 and attending garage sales. They greatly enjoyed serving at The Cowboy Church.
She is survived by her son, Brad Ruthart and wife Angela; their children, Drew Ruthart and Alli Waggoner and husband Tanner; her daughter, Bev White and husband, Wade, and their children, Ashley Crutchfield and husband Jessup and Amber White; one brother-in-law, Ken Ruthart; and sisters-in-law, Lurena Woerner and Maryles Ruthart; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, WP and Mary Ruthart; her brothers, Eddie Woerner and Jerry Woerner and wife Judy; brothers-in-law and spouses, Jelly Ruthart, Bull and Lorene Ruthart, Shike and Virgie Ruthart, BT and Lady Ruthart and Deaner and Ona Ruthart; and sisters-in-law, Jo Ruthart and Recie Ruthart.
Sharon’s family would like to thank Waterford Hospice, especially Sarah, and Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living for their impeccable care and love for our sweet Nana.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ruthart family at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
