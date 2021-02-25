As of 10 a.m. Thursday, a boil notice has been lifted in Paris, but others remain in place in Bogata, Blossom, Deport, Pattonville and Reno, as well as for all customers served by the Lamar County Water Supply District. The notices were put in place based on violations of minimum water quality standards for public drinking water as determined by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Once tests have shown the water is back in compliance, the notices will end, officials said.
All those affected by boil notices should not use water for cooking, drinking or ice making until the boil notices are lifted by the TCEQ. Residents should bring water to a vigorous boil, keep it there for at least two minutes prior to use, and then wait for the water to cool before consuming it. Bottled water can be used in lieu of boiled water.
The City of Paris announced a boil notice Tuesday as water surpassed the turbidity limit set by the TCEQ. Turbidity is the relative clarity of water, meaning the more turbid water is, the cloudier it is. This can come from particles like clay or silt, or microscopic organisms, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
While the cloudiness of water is not an indicator in and of itself of poor quality, the TCEQ said in its statement that more turbid water “can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.” Turbid water can also be a sign that microorganisms, like bacteria, viruses and parasites, are present, which can cause cramps, nausea, diarrhea and headaches, according to the statement.
Paris Water Treatment Superintendent Danny Rowell said the city was notified of the need to issue a boil notice after a filter failure, which caused the turbidity level to rise. Many cities had to issue boil notices because of low water pressure that caused TCEQ violations, but Paris’s was due to the filter issue, which he said happened because of a combination of the cold weather from last week and high demand for water.
Rowell said no matter how long a water supplier is in violation of TCEQ minimums, a boil notice still needs to be issued.
“It was a very, very small amount of time that it happened,” he said. “ It doesn’t matter if we (exceeded the turbidity minimum) for a minute or an hour or four hours, it still triggers a boil notice, regardless of the amount of time that it happened.”
Rowell said if a water supplier notices a violation in minimum water quality standards, it is required to report the issue to the TCEQ immediately. The TCEQ then gives the supplier 24 hours to inform its customers if a boil notice is required. Rowell said cities in the Red River Valley acted relatively quickly, with Paris informing the public in a matter of hours.
“We notified our customers less than six hours after the violation, which is above and beyond what the state requires,” Rowell said.
Several tests need to be conducted and passed before boil water notices can end, including a disinfectant test and one that determines the level of coliform in the water, which is bacteria that can cause illness.
“Once (the tests) come back negative, we’ll automatically rescind the boil notice and we’ll be back to normal,” Rowell said Wednesday before the Paris notice ended.
Water suppliers will inform their customers that the boil notices have been lifted once they pass TCEQ tests, typically within about 48 hours.
This article contains information available up until 10 a.m. Thursday and may have changed by time of delivery. Information will be updated through the week on theparisnews.com. Check with your local water supply if you think a boil notice may have been rescinded before drinking water.
