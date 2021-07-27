The City of Paris is in need of volunteers to fill positions on its Board of Adjustment, Paris Housing Authority and Traffic Commission, according to information from City Clerk Janice Ellis.
“We did not have enough applicants to fill these boards when City Council named members to our other boards at a June meeting,” Ellis said.
The five-member Paris Housing Authority oversees the budget, maintenance and policies of the Housing Authority of Paris, which consists of several apartment communities as well as duplexes and houses in the city limits. Members of the board, appointed for two-year terms, may live within the city or within the area that is within five miles of its territorial boundary. Members cannot be officers or employees of the city. The board meets at 12:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at George Wright Homes.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment is a seven-member board that meets as needed at noon in City Council Chambers. The board’s purpose is to hear zoning-related appeals by a person aggrieved by a zoning decision or by an officer, department or board affected by the zoning decision of the administrative officer. Members must be Paris residents and qualified voters. A supermajority is needed to approve an adjustment.
The seven-member Traffic Commission reviews requests for traffic control measures and proposes measures designed to minimize traffic safety problems resulting from vehicular traffic in the city. Members must be residents of the city and qualified voters. Appointed by City Council, members serve three-year terms and meet at 5:15 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month in the Municipal Courtroom.
