Homer Lee Smith, 82, of Paris, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Legend Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Homer, the son of John Goodwin Smith and Lula Sargent Smith, was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Vernon, Texas. One of eight children, he grew up in Petty, Texas, and graduated from West Lamar High School in 1958. He married Betty Jane Bolton on Nov. 28, 1960, and enjoyed 62 years of happy marriage.
Homer became a licensed barber in 1965, and owned and operated Western Oaks Barber Shop for several years before building West Side Barber Shop in 1986. He continued working there until his retirement in November 2019. He had many loyal customers throughout the years that became some of his closest friends.
Homer was a Christian man who loved his family with all his heart. His happiest times were spent with his grandsons. He never missed an event or ballgame that they were involved in and was their biggest fan. He provided a strong example for his family to follow Jesus and was an encouragement to anyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, J.L. Smith, John Goodwin Smith Jr. and Luther “Smitty” Smith; and sisters, Patsy Penton and Elgie Wood.
Survivors include his wife Betty; daughters, Niki Mathews and husband, Duwane, and Kristi Harvey and husband, Mike; grandsons, Chris Mathews and wife, Courtney, Chase Harvey and wife, Chelsea, and Kaden Harvey and fiancé, Mariah Howard; great-grandchildren, Carter Harvey and Callan Harvey; a brother, Grady Smith; a sister, Shirley Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.