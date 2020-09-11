Paris Police Department detectives performed a search warrant on a residence in the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street at 8:35 a.m. Thursday. Once inside, police said officers found 40-year-old Terry Lee Trapp, who was found with a handgun and is currently on parole. Trapp was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was later released on $5,000 bond.
Man arrested on felony warrant
Paris police arrested 32-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald at his home in the 400 block of 16th Street NE at noon Thursday. McDonald was known to have a felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which stemmed from an assault on Aug. 13. McDonald was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Police investigating financial card fraud
Paris police met with a fraud complainant in the 600 block of 34th Street NE at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, who said a person she knew had stolen her financial cards and her “Lone Star Card.” The complainant told police the suspect had used nearly $300 of her “Lone Star Card.” The incident is under investigation.
Burglaries under investigation
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2200 block of East Price Street at 6:52 p.m. Thursday. The complainant reported that someone entered the residence and had stolen two pairs of Nike tennis shoes and a pistol. The complainant said the burglary occurred sometime after 4 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
At 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1000 block of 17th Street NE. The complainant reported that they didn’t know how the suspects entered the residence but that several items had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested 3 people on Thursday.
