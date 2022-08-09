Prairiland ISD has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under income eligibility guidelines. Copies of the complete guidelines and household income levels are available at each school or the district’s administration office, 466 FR 196 S., Pattonville, TX 75468.
Letters to households in the district began going out on July 1 about eligibility benefits and actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.
An adult in each eligible household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Lesa Clarkson, Food Services, Prairiland ISD, 466 FR 196 S., Pattonville, TX, 75468, FAX to 903-652-3738 or email to lclarkson@prairiland.net and must include names of all household members; amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member; last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or check the box for No Social Security Number; and the signature of an adult household member attesting the information is correct.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
