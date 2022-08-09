Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Prairiland ISD has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under income eligibility guidelines. Copies of the complete guidelines and household income levels are available at each school or the district’s administration office, 466 FR 196 S., Pattonville, TX 75468.

Letters to households in the district began going out on July 1 about eligibility benefits and actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.

