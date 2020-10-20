The Paris-Lamar County Health District will administer free Covid-19 tests Thursday until 5 p.m., at the district’s offices, 400 W. Sherman St., to residents of Lamar County.
Appointments for the tests are required and clients will received results the same day as the test is administered.
To make an appointment, cal 903-785-4561.
