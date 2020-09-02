Billy Don Booker, 70, of Hugo, Oklahoma, passed away on Aug. 31, 2020, at his home in Hugo. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church in Paris, with OHP Chaplain Sam Garner and the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Red River County. The family received friends at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face coverings are recommended. The family will be at 2501 Simpson at other times.
Billy was born on Nov. 1, 1949 in Clarksville, Texas, a son of John Orville and Elizabeth Rose Hughes Booker.
Billy married Gay Lynn Holmes in Paris on May 25, 1985.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After his military service he was dedicated to his law enforcement career working with the Paris Police Dept., Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol for over 25 years, and the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Booker; and a brother, Charles Frederick Booker. Also preceded by three dogs named Tank.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gay Lynn; son, Jim Booker, of Denton; daughter, Cyndee Grant and husband, Derek, of Frisco; son, Cliff Brooks and wife, Jeanna Montgomery, of Prosper; grandchildren, Tori and Juli Brooks, Lindsay Nault and husband, Justin and Harper Nault; brother ,John Booker, of Detroit; and numerous nieces, nephews, host of friends, and a countless Law Enforcement family and his dog, Tank #4.
Pallbearers will be the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Honor Guard.
If desired memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors fund or St. Jude Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
