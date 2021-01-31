Paris Regional Medical Center announced today that it is offering both bamlanivimab/casirivimab and imdevimab, new monoclonal antibody therapies, for treatment of non-hospitalized patients with a mild or moderate case of Covid-19.
Developed by pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., the drug recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and is now being allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services and other state agencies.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. Bamlanivimab/casirivimab and imdevimab are specifically designed to help block the SARS-CoV-2 virus and prevent the virus from further infecting healthy cells. Administered intravenously, this innovative treatment is designed to help lessen the severity of Covid-19 in individuals who test positive and are at risk for developing a severe form of the disease.
“Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to offer this treatment locally for qualifying patients, and our team has seen promising results in our initial patients,” said Dr. Amanda Green, Chief Medical Officer for PRMC. “Offering this treatment locally is an important step forward in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to Covid-19.”
Patients must meet specific clinical criteria, including having a lab-confirmed case of Covid-19 that is mild or moderate; having underlying health conditions or older than 65 years of age; and being stable enough not to require hospitalization. As bamlanivimab/casirivimab and imdevimab are investigational treatments, the hospital’s supply is limited and carefully allocated by the state, requiring an order from the patient’s provider.
For more information, visit parisregionalmedical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.