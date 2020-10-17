Here's a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties during the week of Oct. 19, 2020:
FM 79, Lamar County, from Loop 286 to BU 82 H (Bonham Street). Watch for lane closures while crews mill and place new asphalt pavement and improve cross drainage structures.
FM 1507, Lamar County, from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286. This roadway is closed while crews rehabilitate and resurface the existing roadway.
SH 37, Red River County, from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement, upgrade bridge rail, and place new hot mix.
BU 271D, Red River County, from US 271 to SP 38 (Bogata). Watch for daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing roadway.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. A new traffic pattern is in place this week. Traffic will shift to the north side of the roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the south side.
FM 195, Red River County, from FM 410 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at two locations.
SH 37, Red River County, from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.
FM 911, Red River County, from BU 82K (Avery) to FM 44. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews safely treat drainage structures and rehabilitate the existing pavement.
Also, Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a project to upgrade safety features for travelers will begin Oct. 19 on two roadways in Fannin county.
Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 218 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target date for completion of this work is December 2021, officials said.
The contractor will upgrade existing roadway guardrails and add sloped end treatments to existing drainage structures. This work will be done on State Highway 121 in Fannin County, from State Highway 56 to the Collin-Fannin County line. In Red River County, the project will extend along US 82 from .9 miles west of State Highway 37 to .1 mile west of County Road 4310.
This work will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway.
