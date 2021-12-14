Donald Glen Buckingham, 73, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home while surrounded by family.
A private celebration of his life, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Buckingham was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Mingus, Texas.
He served in the United States Navy where he was a Plank Holder of the USS John F. Kennedy. Donald was a member of the first crew that served on the ship following its commissioning.
While in Ridgefield, Washington, he was head of engineering for Pacific Wood Treating. When the plant changed hands, he stayed with the company and became plant manager for the Port of Ridgefield. He was past-president of the Oregon Archeological Society and a volunteer archeologist in Ridgefield, Washington where he helped dig for Indian artifacts.
Before and during his retirement he enjoyed and spent many hours and days buying and selling antiques.
His parents, Louis Victor Edgett and Anna Lorene Edgett, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Brian Glen Buckingham and wife, Sheryl Renee and Kortni Gregg and husband, Jeremy; four grandchildren, Madison Gregg, Evalynn Buckingham, Emma Buckingham and Donah Buckingham; and three siblings, Vicki Ritcherson and husband, Jess, Ruthie Devoll and husband, Darcy and Louis Edgett; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
