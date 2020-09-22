SEPT. 19 to SEPT. 22
Paris Police Department
Justin Wade Coleman, 52: Assault by impeding the breathing/circulation of a family member.
Ryan Marquis McCray, 26: Grayson County warrants for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery (x2); and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon (x3) and possession of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana.
Cory Don Davis, 33: Possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Richard Derrick Sharp, 46: Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and evading arrest.
Danny Ray Ellis, 34: Violation of bond or protective order (x2).
Sierra Renee Abbott, 29: Indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Colby Ryan Reavis, 32: Paris Municipal Court capias.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jarius Jermaine Murray, 19: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Charlcey Lee Pomroy, 33: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Curtis Anthony August-Adams, 22: Possession of a controlled substance.
Gabino Franco Martinez, 24: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, inlawful carrying of a weapon, (two counts).
Darin Glyn Crites, 40: Duty on striking unattended vehicle, motion to revoke/evading arrest/detention with vehicle.
Raul Vega Saavedra, 46: Public intoxication.
Charles Chasethacker, 34: Motion to adjudicate guilt/indecency witha child-sexual contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.