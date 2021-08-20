Lawrence Hayes Blackford, 90, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Springhill Cemetery with Bro. Peter Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
