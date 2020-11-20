Agnes Florine Garrett, 89, formerly, of Blossom, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, in Moore, Oklahoma.
Agnes was born on Aug. 22, 1931, in Blossom, Texas, to William and Willie Everett Thoms Davenport.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled Memorial Services for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in their Chapel. Billy Wear, as eulogist. Inurnment will take place in Knights of Honor Cemetery.
She was a beautiful, precious lady and will be missed greatly.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and a son, Gary R. Garrett.
She is survived by four children, Johnny Garrett, Jo Owings, Harriet Garrett and Mark Garrett; 13 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy St. John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunralhome.com.
