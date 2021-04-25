Lamar Electric Cooperative has announced the six $1,000 scholarship winners that were drawn at the Co-op Annual Members Meeting on April 17. The winners are Kendall Stephens, Ashley Trenchard and Kallan Barber, all of North Lamar High School; Gabe Purviance of Rivercrest High School; Blake Ballard of Prairiland High School; and Kourtnie Stringer of Detroit High School.
The six winners can use their scholarship at any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school or any other post-secondary educational institution of their choice.
Stephens is the daughter of Paul and Shannon Stephens of Reno, Trenchard is the daughter of Louis and Kim Trenchard of the Faught Community, Barber is the son of Clint and Kacie Barber of the Paris, Purviance is the son of Jim and Stephanie Purviance of the Cuthand Community, Ballard is the son of Jeff and Patti Ballard of the Blossom Community and Stringer is the daughter of Justin and Tanya Stringer of the Dimple Community.
“The money used for these scholarships is from unclaimed deposits or refunds from our members,” Lamar Electric General Manager Jerry Williams said. “The law allows Lamar Electric to use a portion of these funds for scholarships, otherwise the money is turned over to the state.”
Each member can still file a claim with the state of Texas for unclaimed checks.
“During the past 22 years, Lamar Electric has awarded $86,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors,” Lamar Electric Director of Communications Christie Christian said. “We are so very proud that Lamar Electric can help these students achieve their educational goals and we encourage every co-op member to take this opportunity to submit the name of your son or daughter next year.”
