Lamar County Electric Cooperative Association has announced that Bryan Story will become its new general manager and CEO.
The announcement was made by George Wood, president of the cooperative’s Board of Directors. Story will replace Jerry D. Williams, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of February. Williams has led the cooperative for the last 13 years as general manager and CEO. During his extensive electric industry career, he has also led cooperatives in Louisiana and Missouri as well as a municipal in Alabama.
“Bryan was recently selected by the Board of Directors from a number of highly qualified candidates and will start his responsibilities of leading the Cooperative when Jerry retires,” Wood said. “We are excited to have Bryan lead the organization and look forward to him moving into his new position.”
Story has been a part of Lamar County for the last 20-plus years, coming to Paris from Lake Jackson. He has been a part of the Lamar Electric team since 2014 serving as special projects manager, assistant general manager and most recently, as the chief operating officer. Story is a native of Brazoria County and a graduate of Columbia High School in West Columbia.
Story graduated from Texas A&M University-Commerce, with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Management. He then received his Masters in Business Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He is also a graduate of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program at the University of Wisconsin.
Story is a resident of Blossom and an active member of the Blossom Church of God, where he has served the church in many different positions. Story has also served the local community in other volunteer positions. He was president of the Prairiland Youth Football Association and has coached for the Blossom Girls Softball Association, the Blossom Baseball Association and Blossom Little Dribblers.
His wife, Angie, is a first grade teacher at Blossom Elementary, and they have two children. Madison, 21, is a recent graduate of Texas Woman’s University in Denton, and will start her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy this summer. Tanner, 18, is a senior at Prairiland High School, and will be attending Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, on a Golf & Academic Scholarship.
“This is an incredible opportunity to lead a great organization in Northeast Texas. I am pleased to get this chance to represent our members in Lamar, Red River, and Delta Counties. I hope that our members see Lamar Electric as being both service-minded and member-focused,” Story said.
