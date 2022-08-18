PJC Logo

To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).

The college will also hold special open houses at each location from 4 to 6 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.

