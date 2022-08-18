To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).
The college will also hold special open houses at each location from 4 to 6 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
Each open house will also offer free hot dogs and drinks and will take place at the PJC-Greenville Center, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway, Greenville; PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 1137 Loop 301 East, Sulphur Springs; and PJC Student Center Ballroom, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris.
Both Fall 1 Eight-Week and Fall 16-Week classes start Monday, Aug. 29. The shift of most PJC classes to eight weeks is expected to boost student success, allow for greater schedule flexibility for parents and those working full-time, and increase graduation rates.
Qualifying full-time students will also receive free laptops. To qualify, students must take at least 12 hours with nine of those hours comprised of in-person classes in the fall semester. They must also have paid for classes or have begun a payment plan. The college will send email notifications to those who have qualified during the first week of classes.
To get started at PJC, email apply@parisjc.edu, apply online at parisjc.edu/apply, or call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.
