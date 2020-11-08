The Bogata City Council is expected to vote on the selling the tract of land on the corner of highways 37 and 271, formerly a nursing home.
The city is to discuss and possibly enter into an agreement with Jibran Azam Properties for the sale of the 4.246 acres at 605 Paris Road as part of a reinvestment zone.
The council is also going to discuss a CARES Act spending plan, for federal monies to be used to combat the coronavirus.
