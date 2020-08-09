Fifteen years ago today, I started dating the woman who would marry me. We had a turbulent first year during which we figured ourselves and each other out. In that time, I came to know she made my heart whole, and I asked for her hand in marriage. Next Sunday, we’ll celebrate our 12th wedding anniversary.
This coming week is our anniversary week as it’s bookended by our dating and wedding anniversaries. That’s right, we celebrate each other and our relationship for a week, and we do so in various ways. It’s not all gifts and expensive dinners. Sometimes it’s just disconnecting from our busy lives to focus on each other — a dinner without the kids; a song written and performed at home; playing a favorite board game we haven’t touched for a while.
Krystle and I never expected to make it this far. We really didn’t expect to make it through the first year. Both of us had come out of painful relationships, and that first year was full of distrust and misplaced blame as a result of our anxieties. Two of the three fights we’ve had in our relationship happened in that first year. When we realized what was happening, we put our heads together and developed rules for our relationship. We still follow the rules.
Inevitably, people want to know what our rules are. Some are no-brainers. For instance, we have a rule for absolute honesty. You’d be surprised how much some people hide or try to hide from their significant other, and it’s not always something as nefarious as an affair. Usually it’s small things, like a hidden purchase or smoking a cigarette when you’ve promised to quit. But our rule even applies to so-called white lies — there’s only honest answers when we ask “Does this look good on me?”
Another rule is that we listen to each other. We don’t interrupt each other. We don’t try to butt in to correct something. We listen, and then we respond. Sometimes that’s asking questions to make sure we understand, other times it’s providing the correct information. We don’t yell at each other, and we don’t assign blame. In our house, you’ll hear more “it’s my fault” than “it’s your fault.”
We also support each other and each other’s interests. Krystle facilitates my love of all things Superman (I’m so easy to shop for) and video games — never has she asked me to stop playing video games. I support her in all her artistic endeavors. Sometimes that means making sure she has the equipment she needs — a digital camera for photography, a ukulele for music, a computer to self-publish novellas — and sometimes that means joining her at art festivals. Seeing her excitement at discovering something new always makes the outing worthwhile.
We learned early in our relationship that we didn’t need to sacrifice ourselves as individuals to be a couple. We learned to be patient, to forgive and to trust. Our reward has been an amazing adventure together that’s taken us places we never imagined we’d go.
Krystle, thank you for sharing your life with me these past 15 years. It’s been a fun, sometimes crazy adventure, and although I seem to be growing older faster than you, there’s no one else I’d rather grow old with at all. Here’s to us and the adventures yet to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.