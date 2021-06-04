Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of West Sherman Street at 9:48 p.m. Thursday for a defective brake light. The driver, 51-year-old Tidd Tyrone Battle, of Reno, was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine.
Battle was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed for manufacture, delivery of drugs
Paris police detectives located and arrested Clayton Edward Dooley, 40, at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Dooley was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday.
