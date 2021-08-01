JULY 29 to JULY 30
FD Assist EMS
July 29
6:38 to 6:53 a.m., 235 12th St. NW.
11:47 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 2430 N. Main St.
12:53 to 1:15 p.m., 1873 E. Washington St.
2:15 to 2:30 p.m., N. Main St.
2:27 to 2:36 p.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
10:25 to 10:42 p.m., 1950 Graham St.
First Responder
-Paris
July 29
8:09 to 8:21 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
10:25 to 10:33 a.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
1:25 to 1:50 p.m., 130 27th St. NW.
2:18 to 2:37 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
7:01 to 7:16 p.m., 3750 Lamar Ave.
7:28 to 7:42 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
8:33 to 9:06 p.m., 645 42nd St. SW.
July 30
4:13 to 4:36 a.m., 658 3rd
St. NW.
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
July 30
2:56 to 3:30 a.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
July 29
7:35 to 7:57 p.m., 3600 FM 195.
Public Service
July 29
7:56 to 8:22 a.m., 1025 Hearon St.
12;21 to 12:36 p.m., 1812 E. Cherry St.
2:42 to 2:55 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
