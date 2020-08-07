Douglas Houston Hines, affectionately known as Doug, Dad and Grandad, ended his journey on this earth on Aug. 6, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now at rest with his heavenly Father and loved ones.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Clarksville, Texas. He moved to Paris from Bagwell, Texas at the age of 10 where he attended school and met Patsy Painter, the love of his life, at Highway Full Gospel Church.
He was a born again Christian and truly loved the Lord with all his heart.
Doug enjoyed a long and successful career of selling lumber for Lyon Gray in Dallas for many years. In 1972 he became a sales representative for HDW in Shreveport, Louisiana. He also worked for Speer Hardware, Baird Company, and Ogilvie Hardware. His final job before retirement was Territory Sales Manager for Buttery Hardware Company of Llano, Texas. He enjoyed two years of retirement working in his yard and taking short road trips with his wife. His hobbies included beautifying his historical home, gardening, and tending his yard. He loved being outdoors.
He will be missed most by his devoted wife, Pat, of 48 years; and his children, Larry Hines (Lisa), Kristen Moreno (Noe) and Brad Hines; six grandchildren, Ben Hines (Deanna), Haley Breitling (Matthew), Denver Hines (Salem), Jordan Rogers, Kayla Rogers, Tara Rogers; and one great-grandchild, Ellie Mae Rogers; his brother, Bob (Naomi); sister-in-law, Jo Emmerson; a very special cousin, Jimmie Laperriere; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Otha Hines; mother, Ruby Weaver Blackburn; stepdad, Charley Blackburn; grandparents, Talmadge and Lula Weaver; daughter, Kathy Smith; and grandson, Dane Rogers.
A service is scheduled for family and friends at Evergreen Chapel on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m., with Michael King officiating. Ben Hines will deliver the Aaronic Blessing, Numbers 6: 23-27, and there will be a time of reflection by Denver Hines.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends are invited to sign the registry at Bright Holland Funeral Home.
Special thanks go to Hospice Plus, Heather Hamm, Simone Davis, Paul Jacob and Melanie Handlin for their dedicated care, Dr. Hurt, Dr. Ashibi, staff and nurses at UT Tyler, the King family, and friends who were just a call away.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
