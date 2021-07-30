Delores Juanell Hutchins Campbell passed away on Wednesday, July 28 at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living, Paris, Texas, at age 84.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Ken Cannon officiating. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born on March 30, 1937 in Roxton, Texas to Russell T. Hutchins and Ruby McDowell Hutchins.
Juanell went to Roxton schools before moving to Paris in 1953 where she attended Paris High School and graduated in 1955. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Paris.
Juanell was the second oldest of six children and was her Mother’s right hand in helping at an early age to cook, clean and take care of her younger siblings until she married and moved to Ft. Worth.
She lived and worked in Hallsville, Texas for 30 years working in several banks and then Secretary to Superintendent of Hallsville ISD. She and her son, Andy Thompson, moved to Paris in 1983 and later met her late husband, John “Duck” Campbell, who passed away in October of 2011. Juanell worked for Texas Department of Highways until retirement.
She was a wonderful caregiver to her parents and many others. Always ready to help family and anyone in need without hesitation.
She leaves behind her son, Andy; sister, Sandy Welch; brother, Paul Hutchins; four granddaughters, Jessica Coulter, Jeri Lyn Thompson, Miranda Thompson and Cara Thompson; stepdaughter, Teri Cohen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Waymon, Royce and Michael Hutchins; brother-in-law, Joe Welch; step-son, Gaylon “Scratch” Campbell.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
