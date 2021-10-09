Betty Imogene Barnett Lamb Allen, 87, of Paris, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Mickey Ellis, Pastor of First Assembly of God. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Carsen Ellexson, Andrew Morgan, Jesse Blumenthal, Barry Allen, Seth Adams and Marcus Escalante.
Betty Imogene Barnett was born on Nov. 1, 1933, to Dema and Buddy Barnett in Foreman, Arkansas.
She married Cleo Lamb on Nov. 17, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1989. She married Don Allen on Nov. 6, 1993. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2021.
Jean retired from McCuistion Regional Medical Center after years of service in the dietitian department. She was an active member of Paris First Assembly of God Church teaching Sunday school and serving in the nursery for many years. She leaves a legacy of faith to her family and friends. She loved arts and crafts which she gifted to those she loved that will be cherished for years to come.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Dodson and husband, Stewart; Sandy Rowell and husband, Jon; Lori Campbell and husband, Greg and Barry Allen; grandchildren, Sara Morgan and husband, Jesse Blumenthal, Andrew Morgan and wife, Atalie, Whitney Morgan, Kori Jackson, Kelly Rowell, Lindsay Escalante and husband, Marcus, Elise Ellexson and husband, Carsen, Chelsea Dodson and husband, Gary, Averie Adams and husband, Seth, Allie Campbell and Kaiden Allen; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bobbie Nichols and Cheryl Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church of your choice to continue to spread the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
We the family would like to thank the staff at Heritage House, especially Trish, Kourtney, Jackie and Doris, and her special nurses and all the numerous aids for taking such great care of mom, and Jennifer and Rachel from Platinum Home Health for taking great care of her and always being there for her and us.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.