The 63rd Annual Paris Texas Rodeo had another successful year as thousands ventured to the Lamar County Fairgrounds for two nights of equestrian- and cattle-based competition.
“What’s better than rodeo? (Friday night) was incredible and I’m looking forward to tonight,” lifelong rodeo fan James Buchanan said Saturday.
The semiprofessional Texas Spirit Riders rodeo performance team kicked things off Friday with longtime rodeo clown and returning barrel man Rudy Burns in tow.
The 72-year-old champion barrel man filled the dead air with off-color jokes, political humor and skits involving explosives and dynamite during his two-night run.
Local riders for the rodeo performance team included Brooke Forbus, of Sumner; Kaitlyn Hutchison, and sister, Ashlyn Hutchison, of Powderly; Reni Collier, of Dimple; and former Paris Rodeo and Horse Club Princess Presley Davis, of Reno.
Hutchinson was crowned rodeo queen, and Jentri Hill, of Sulphur Springs, was crowned rodeo princess, Paris Rodeo and Horse Club Secretary Sharon Barnes said. Contestants were judged based on speech, interview and simple horsemanship patterns.
Barnes did not have the total number of tickets sold but said there were 5,500-to-6,000 spectators and that sponsors paid out $50,305 to event winners.
This year’s rodeo saw an increase of around 50 cowboys and cowgirls in all events, Barnes said, with 301 paid contestants.
“I think it’s been a great year,” added Barnes. “The motorcycles at the rodeo were the talk of the town.”
While locals did not have a lot of luck during the weekend’s events, cowgirl Katie White, of Sumner, placed fourth in the women’s breakaway calf-roping event.
Cowboy Kenny’s Steel Rodeo returned with its high-octane brand of freestyle motocross with riders J.J. Romans and Dominic Bellino performing various aerial tricks and flips.
Event sponsors included Paris Ford Lincoln Inc; Farmer’s Bank and Trust; Paris Lumber and Building Center; Exum Plumbing; The Cowboy Church in the Camp; 271 Trailers and Jack Nelson Trucking; Jemasco, Inc; R K Hall Construction; Big Country Farm Center and Paris Body Works.
Chute gate sponsors included Pierson and Findley Insurance, Triple S Electric, Jay Hodge Dodge, Valley Feed Mill and Carpet World.
