It might not have been a Sunday, but First Christian Church’s fellowship hall was still filled with hundreds of people Monday evening, as country musician Wade White performed to a sold-out crowd at First Christian Church’s quarterly Country Dinner Theater, which benefits several local programs.
Now in its fifth year, the Country Dinner Theaters typically raise about $5,000, coordinator Ronnie Nutt said, adding that this one should be the same.
“The money raised goes to a whole bunch of stuff,” he said. “We’re able to get that money out immediately into the community to help those most in need.”
According to Nutt, the money raised will allow First Christian Church to support local nonprofits such as the Downtown Food Pantry, CitySquare of Paris, the Lamar County Human Resources Council and more. In particular, $1,000 was presented to Boy Scouts Troop 2 to aid in their own community improvement projects.
In many cases, First Christian Church aids local agencies with donations of supplies instead of just funds. For example, the church recently provided over 250 bottles of shampoo and conditioner to Horizon House, Paris’ transitional housing shelter.
Funds raised through the dinner theater also help to pay for the church’s monthly free first responders breakfast.
The high turnout is nothing new for First Christian Church’s Country Dinner Theaters, and church minister Barry Loving said the high turnout speaks volumes about the people in the local community.
“When we started these, the people coming were mostly people of this church,” Loving said. “Now when I look out, I see that the majority are actually from outside the church. I love that. It means that our message and our mission is spreading. … We’re commanded in the Gospels to love one another as we’ve been loved.”
And throughout the evening, White delighted attendees with his renditions of country music classics.
“Wade White is a great person and someone I consider to be a friend, and he also happens to be an outstanding musician,” Nutt said. “We love having him.”
