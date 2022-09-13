It might not have been a Sunday, but First Christian Church’s fellowship hall was still filled with hundreds of people Monday evening, as country musician Wade White performed to a sold-out crowd at First Christian Church’s quarterly Country Dinner Theater, which benefits several local programs.

Now in its fifth year, the Country Dinner Theaters typically raise about $5,000, coordinator Ronnie Nutt said, adding that this one should be the same.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

