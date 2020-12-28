Duane Stewart, of Paris,Texas passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 80 years old.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled a graveside service for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Providence Cemetery.
Mr. Stewart, the son of E.A. and Dona Stewart, was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Chandler, Arizona.
Duane graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, Arizona. He served nine years in the United States Navy. Duane served in the Kingdom of God for 55 years as a minister, pastor, preacher, Bible teacher and evangelist.
He ministered in his early years at Teen Challenge in Phoenix, Arizona, Searchers End in Phoenix, Arizona and helped with the early beginnings of The Dream Center in Deport, Texas. His last, of many ministries, was “The Fellowship” that greatly supported Training Centers and Farms in the countries of Malawi and Mozambique. This was done through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the way of building the training centers, food distribution, water wells and translated Bibles in their language.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda Stewart.
He is survived by his children, Eric Stewart and wife, Karen and Sharon Hill and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Ashley and Matt Collett, Jessica and Sam Hignight, Colton and Brooke Walker, Maverick Asbery, Cassie and Benny VanDerJagt and Christian Hill; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Allie and Kobe Collett, Gracy, Aubry and Holden Hignight, Elena and Emerson Walker and Conrad VanDerJagt; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
