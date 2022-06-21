David Wayne Harris, 72, of the Clardy Community, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
David was a kind, compassionate, gentle man who never met a stranger.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody VanDeaver and the Rev. Troy Drake officiating. Shane Oats will officiate the graveside service at Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
David, the son of Alvin Lester Harris and Hattie Viola Pomroy Harris, was born on July 2, 1949, in Deport, Texas.
He graduated from East Lamar High School. He drove a rock truck for Otis Waggoner for a short time and then began a career with Coca-Cola that spanned 20 years. He began with Coca-Cola as a route delivery person and worked his way to become a route manager.
At the age of eight he was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church where he has remained a member. Over the years he volunteered in many positions at the church including maintaining the yard. Until two years ago, when his health failed, David mowed the Antioch Cemetery at Biardstown.
David’s passion was his grandchildren who knew him as Dangy and Gingy. He would attend any function they were involved in from livestock shows to dance recitals.
He enjoyed drag races, the Western Channel, especially “Gunsmoke” and the Game Show Network.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Viola Harris; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otis and Virginia Waggoner; a sister, Betty Clement; and a brother-in-law, David Waggoner.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Waggoner Harris, whom he married on Dec. 23, 1967, building 54 years of family and memories; four children, Carolyn Drake and husband, Patrick, Melinda Oats and husband, Shane, Steven Harris and wife, Amy and Brittany Renfro and husband, Zach; grandchildren, Katelyn Kinslow and husband, Kyle, Montana Parson and wife, Rebecca, Benjamin Drake and wife, Morgan, Jayden Drake, Madison Oats, Allie Oats, Hunter Harris and wife, Cayla, Morgan Harris, Hannah Harris, Brylee Harris, Ty Harris, Haylee Granberry and husband, Damian, Gavin Renfro and Kenadee Renfro; great-grandchildren, Kylyn Kinslow, Kasleigh Kinslow, Isla Drake and two great-grandchildren who are being eagerly awaited; several nieces and nephews, including Mike Clement and wife, Martha and Kathy Roberts; and two sisters-in-law, Amy Jones and husband, Jim and Candy Barnes and husband, Brian; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Zach Renfro, Gavin Renfro, Montana Parson, Hunter Harris, Kyle Kinslow and Ty Harris. Honorary bearers will be Mike Clement, Kyle Martin, Ron Weiss, Mark Hudson, Jim McFadden, Bobby Pomroy and Lyle Yoder.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
