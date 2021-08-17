Paris police responded to an aggravated assault in the 700 block of Bonham Street at 7:50 p.m. Monday. The 31-year-old complainant reported she and a friend were riding bicycles when they heard someone yell at them. The complainant then said she felt a sharp pain in her left calf. She reported someone had shot her with either a pellet or BB gun. The complainant and the witness believe the suspect was in a white Chevrolet that was driving by them at the time of the incident. The incident is under investigation.
Police charge man with assault of a family member
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 34th Street NE at 10:40 a.m. Monday. The 19-year-old complainant reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her and had choked her during an argument. Dereginald Tyjuan Twitty, 33, was arrested and charged with felony assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing. Twitty was also found to have two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. He was booked and placed in jail.
Paris man faces meth manufacturing charge
Paris Police detectives along with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the 6000 block of CR 42600 at 4:06 p.m. Monday. Alvis Lavell Kester, 58, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance when officers located over 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside the residence. Kester was taken to the Lamar County Jail and booked.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
