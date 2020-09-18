Good morning, Red River Valley!
A beautifully sunny and cooler weekend is in store before rain chances return in the early part of the work week. With northeasterly flow well established and bringing cooler and drier air into the region, we're looking at a sunny day with a high near 79 degrees. It'll be a bit windy out there today with east northeast winds coming at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low dropping to near 55 degrees.
Sunny skies will prevail again Sunday as the high gets to near 80. Winds will have died down a bit over Saturday night, leaving Sunday with much more gentle breezes. Some moisture will be returning to the atmosphere, and as a result, we should see a partly cloudy nigh. That will help us hang onto some of the daytime heating, so the low is expected to fall to 62 degrees.
Have a great weekend!
