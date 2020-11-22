The holiday shopping season is here, and Paris boutiques have everything gift-givers are looking for. With hot looks for the cool weather and stocking stuffers to delight, there’s a product for every special someone.
At Sassy Sisters Boutique off of Lamar Avenue, Kaylynn McKitrick said the store’s team is gearing up for the busy shopping season ahead.
“We have a huge sale coming up on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,” McKitrick said.
In addition to the post-Thanksgiving shopping spree day, along with 17 other boutiques in Paris, Sassy Sisters is participating in “Dashing Through the Boutiques” an event starting Friday that will bring shoppers into local stores, incentivized by discounts and raffles. McKitrick said the Sassy Sisters team is gearing up for more customers during the event.
“It’s a way to get all the community out when they see the new boutiques and all the different things,” McKitrick said. “And every boutique is different, so you get a different view of every single one of them, and we’re all together and so and it brings a lot of new people in.”
Sassy Sisters offers customized printed T-shirts, blankets, mugs and apparel that are perfect for a personalized gift, and McKitrick said the custom items are some of the store’s most popular items. It also carries hand-bleached and distressed flannels, which McKitrick said are part of a hip look his winter season.
“This is one of our biggest hits,” McKitrick said, pointing to a distressed flannel with artuflly placed bleach spots. “When we first made them we weren’t really sure, but you could obviously wear it as like a cover up or people wear it around their waist. So this is like our best seller this year.”
In preparation for new winter items in stock, Sassy Sisters is also offering hot deals on summer shoes for $12 and has a few bins of discounted clothing for only $5 outside the store.
At Livin’ The Dream Boutique, owner Katie White is also getting ready for the holiday rush. She too offers custom fashionable printed shirts and sweaters tailored for any gift and said the car air fresheners she sells are easy trinkets to give away for the holidays.
“Those are perfect stocking-stuffers,” she said, gesturing to a stand with car scents in all shapes and colors, including a deep musk-scented one called “Perfect Man.”
For the more glamorous gift-giver, Livin’ The Dream also sells genuine turquoise jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces and earrings to add a little sparkle to the holiday season. White said the store does lots of business online and can have packages ready for pick-up for those busy getting presents ready for Christmas.
Sassy Sisters is at 3665 Lamar Ave. and Livin’ The Dream is at 2740 E. Price St.
