BONHAM — Fannin County’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and its response and continuity of operations plan were extended another week Tuesday by Commissioners’ Court ent Healthcare program action following a report on disease activity by County Judge Randy Moore.
The number of active cases nearly doubled from last week to 81, Moore said, adding just five of the cases are in the prison system. Since testing began in March 2020, Fannin County has had 3,658 Covid-19 diagnoses with 3,537 recoveries. Another death this week increased the county’s fatality count to 110, Moore said.
“Our hospitalization rate went from 10.9% last week to 14.37% this week,” Moore reported.
The county judge shared that his wife is fighting lymphoma, and during a recent chemotherapy treatment, his wife’s doctor encouraged the judge to wear his mask in public and when close to others. Moore said he will do just that “because I can’t afford not to.”
“So, when you see somebody wearing a mask, there’s a reason why they’re wearing a mask,” he said. “Maybe they have a different feel about things than you do.”
In other business, commissioners voted to discuss revising the county’s Indigent Healthcare Program following a monthly report from program director Mark DeMay. At the beginning of the month, commissioners learned the program was over budget for the current fiscal year by $71,946, and if spending continued at that pace, it would end the year about $278,000 over budget. Commissioners had budgeted $189,386.82 for the program based on past spending, which DeMay had said was low because the county was wrongfully denying people and had no case management.
In his report Tuesday, DeMay said there were 331 combined calls in and out of the Indigent Healthcare office with 34 in-office appointments during July. There were 10 people seeking Indigent Healthcare aid, and two people were approved while eight were denied. Ten people came off the program while five others renewed their benefits, leaving a total number of 24 active patients.
Three of the people who came off the program did so after they successfully returned to work with their conditions either cured or medically managed. Two others were approved for disability benefits, DeMay reported. Five people were dropped for noncompliance with eligibility requirements.
DeMay said the county paid 119 Indigent Healthcare claims totaling $18,755.46, and there were 26 inmate claims totaling $9,041.60.
Some cost-saving measures recently enacted are working with private medical offices in Sherman to accept Indigent Healthcare patients, and DeMay said he’s working with QuickVisit Urgent Care in Bonham for the same service, both of which will be cheaper than patients visiting the emergency room.
Commissioners met in executive session to discuss the program and voted in open session to discuss possible changes. The changes will be brought before the court, likely next Tuesday, for approval, county officials said.
In other business, Fannin County commissioners:
- Proclaimed Aug. 8-14 as National Health Center Week.
- Approved election judges for county elections for Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022.
- Approved the purchase of a 25-foot flatbed trailer from MC Trailers in Windom for Precinct 3 for $15,518.75.
- Added a section to the county’s right of way policy allowing property owners to replace, lengthen or increase culvert diameter without obtaining a permit, however, the precinct commissioner must be notified before any changes are made.
- Tabled action on abandoning county right of ways on Queener Street, Reed Street, North Street and any alleys north of Highway 11 and east of Business 121 in Randolph.
- Approved application for the County Feral Hog Grant, which is due by Aug. 20.
- Set budget hearings to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
- Set a public hearing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31 to hear public comments about the county’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget.
- Agreed to vote on the budget on Sept. 7.
- Approved redistribution of District Attorney’s Office salaries, with the first assistant felony assistant district attorney to receive $86,258.12 while each of three felony assistant district attorneys to receive $75,000.
- Approved the purchase of 25 laptops and docking stations for no more than $46,000 using CARES Act funds.
- Approved the 2022 Texas Association of Counties Choice Silver Program, a retiree healthcare program, at no cost to the county.
