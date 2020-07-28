Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain chances for today remain at 50%, although much of that activity isn't expected to fire off until after 1 p.m. Thunderstorm coverage is hard to pinpoint, the National Weather Service said, but it will generally be in the northern parts of Texas. Any storms that develop should remain below severe criteria, but dangerous lightning and heavy rainfall are likely, the weather service said.
Today will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a high near 89 as winds come from the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances fall to 40%, mainly after 1 a.m., on an otherwise cloudy night with a low near 75.
Rain chances increase Wednesday ahead of a cold front that could move in by the weekend. The day will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain as the high gets near 88. Rain chances taper off in the evening, down to 30%, as we head into Wednesday night. The low will fall to around 75.
Enjoy your Tuesday!
