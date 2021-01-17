Roy Morris Keith, 78, of the Sharman Community near Taylor, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Roy was born on May 17, 1942, in Columbia County, Arkansas, to the late Herbert Victor Keith and Katie Elizabeth Walker Keith. He graduated from Tyler Junior College and spent his life continuing his education in the electrical power field. He retired as assistant sSuperintendent of distribution for Oncor Electric Company in Paris, Texas.
Roy was a veteran in the United States Navy serving in active duty from June 2, 1960, to March 31, 1964, and released from the reserves in 1966. He was an active and faithful member of Jackson Street Church of Christ, where he served as an elder for many years. He spent his free time enjoying his favorite hobbies that included hunting, fishing, gardening and just about anything outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Francile Keith Waters and Mary Keith Jarnigan.
Roy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra H. Keith of Taylor; two sons, Michael Keith and wife, Tonya of Frisco, Texas, and Mark Keith and wife, Rene, of Paris, Texas; two granddaughters, Katherine Keith and Lauren Keith of Frisco, Texas; a brother, Ernest Keith and wife, Joyce, of Nacogdoches, Texas; and Betty Russell of Magnolia; and truly a host of extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Lamar Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1972, Paris, TX 75461; Memory of Roy M. Keith, Jackson Street Church of Christ “Riders for Christ Campus Ministry”, P.O. Box 307, Magnolia, AR 71754; or Southern Christian Mission, 515 West Monroe, Magnolia, AR 71753.
