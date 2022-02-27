David Lee Shields, 73, of Tom Bean, Texas, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Family visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Lander Bethel, of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.
David Lee Shields was born in Sherman, Texas to Vinson Hunter Shields and Alla Fay Shields on June 19, 1948.
He attended Paris High School in Paris, Texas. He married Billie Ann Shields on Dec. 20, 1969, in Paris, Texas. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in Sept. of 1966 and served four years. He drove a truck for two years with Jones Blair Paint then drove 25 years for Coca-Cola U.S.A. until he retired in 1997.
David Lee Shields is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ann Shields; his mother, Alla Fay Shields; and father, Vinson Hunter Shields.
David Lee Shields is survived by his sons, Chad Hunter Shields and girlfriend, Andrea Montgomery and Colt Vinson Shields; sister, Sherry Scott and husband, Cliff Scott; grandchildren, Brok David Shields and wife, Sara Shields, Bret Lee Shields and fiancé, Anna Counts, Stone Kale Shields and Tatum Rese Shields; great-grandson, Brax Hunter Shields.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hunter Shields, Colt Vinson Shields, Brok David Shields, Bret Lee Shields and Stone Kale Shields.
