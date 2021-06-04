Eric Short, 49, of Forney, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Kermit, Texas.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Eric, the son of William “Bill” Short and Diana Lakey Short, was born on Feb. 2, 1972.
He grew up in Perryton, Texas where he graduated from Perryton High School. Eric received his Welding Certification from PJC and his Pipe Fitter Certification from CEF in Dallas.
Eric was active in rodeos from an early age. He participated in high school rodeos, the PRCA and the UPRA.
During his career, as a pipeline welder, he worked across the contiguous 48 states, Hawaii and Mexico. He was currently working in Kermit, Texas.
Eric was a motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Chandler Short, whom he married on Nov. 25, 2017; his parents, Bill and Diana Short, of Paris; two step-sons, Wade Willhite and Garrett Willhite; a sister, Billie Anderson and husband, Michael, of Paris; a brother, Mark Short, of Paris; his father-in-law, Jerry Chandler and wife, Lana, of Paris, his mother-in-law, Carolyn Chandler, of Forney; and two nieces, Jacie Anderson and Mylee Anderson, whom he loved dearly; along with a host of family and friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
