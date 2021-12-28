Billie Earle Wilson Flippen, 80, of Paris, died at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at Calvary United Methodist Church with the Rev. Beverly Olsen officiating. Burial followed in Highland Cemetery at Deport under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Billie was born in Paris on July 21, 1941, to Willie Lee Hamby Wilson and Earl V. Wilson.
She grew up in Paris with her sister, Geneva Wilson Whitworth and graduated from Paris High School in 1959, where she was voted Best All Around her junior and senior year. Her education continued at Paris Junior College.
After graduation, she entered Neilson-Henri Beauty College in Dallas, receiving her cosmetology license to pursue her lifelong dream to be a hairstylist. In 1964, she married her husband of 57 years, Mickey Flippen. During her 40-year career, she was for all of us a source of inspiration and an example of dedication to work and sensitivity to beauty. Billie was owner and operator of deLeon Spa and Salon.
She was the ultimate mother to Mike Flippen and Meme to Morgan Dickey and Ethan Flippen. She loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and what a grandmother she was! She made each one feel like her favorite, special in every way and proud of their smallest accomplishments.
She was extremely blessed to have a dedicated group of friends who knew her as a strong-willed, determined and fiercely independent redhead. Her friends remained faithful to her until the end. She had the sweetest smile and the most amazing contagious laugh of which will live in our memories and bring a smile to our hearts.
Survivors to love and cherish her memories are husband, Mickey Flippen; son, Mike and Alicia Flippen; granddaughter, Morgan and Blake Dickey; grandson, Ethan and Carter Flippen; great-grandsons, Kyle and Kolter Dickey, and Creed Flippen; sister, Geneva Whitworth; brother-in-law, Rodney and Linda Flippen; and several nieces and nephews; along with a plethora of friends.
Pallbearers were Mike Kennedy, Gary Ensey, Billy Mac Steed, Gary Flippen, Jerod Flippen and Blake Dickey.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Calvary United Methodist Church.
