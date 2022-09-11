The sixth annual Paris Balloon and Music Festival took to the skies and captivated a large audience during the festival’s kickoff Friday at Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Music and various children’s activities brought hundreds of people out early before the dozen air balloons were even ready for take off.
On Friday, local bands Los Del North Texas and Slightly Used performed on the main stage, with the latter performing covers of popular songs from Wild Cherry, Carl Carlton, Marvin Gaye and others.
Multiple children hit the dance floor to sway along with the funky rhythm and groove of songs made popular decades before they were born.
“The experience so far has been pretty nice,” said Hunter Jones of Paris, whose wife and kids were galavanting around the fairgrounds. “The band has been great.”
On Saturday, local bands Jacob Price & the Loose Ends and Stacey Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band performed a variety of originals and cover songs.
Aside from dancing, the festival had plenty of other activities meant for children with games like GellyBall, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, temporary and henna tattoos, and an exotic animal petting zoo, which featured a sloth and baby alligator, among others.
A large assortment of vendors and food trucks also set up booths across the fairgrounds, including local businesses and nonprofit organizations like Hometown Soft Wash, Busy Bee’s Custom Tees, Papa Murphy’s, First Federal Community Bank and CASA for Kids, among many others.
Denison-based gourd artist Barb Stewart brought her unique brand of plant art to the weekend extravaganza, complete with a balloon-shaped ornament made exclusively for the festival.
“We’re just a bunch of nerdy gourd artists that all do our own thing,” she said, explaining the Dallas Gourd Patch group she belongs to.
Around 8 p.m. Friday, the night sky lit up as the dozen hot air balloons glowed in various colors. This year’s special shape balloon is Zorro, a raccoon-shaped aircraft from Plano, Texas-based Uplifting Adventures.
Dozens continuously waited in line Friday for a chance to soar hundreds of feet in the air in a tethered hot air balloon sponsored by Paris Chevrolet.
“It was cool,” Bert Wood of Bogata said after making his brief journey to the sky along with his wife Jamie. “It makes you want to go up a lot farther.”
The couple said they had previously tried to ride in a hot air balloon in Jacksonville, Fla., decades ago, but the weather was not in their favor.
“We were the second ones in line tonight, so it was worth the wait,” Jamie Wood said while laughing.
The festival launched balloon flyaways Saturday and Sunday, which allowed ticket buyers to become proper balloonists and float away in the morning sky.
The festival also announced the winner of its $250 giveaway Saturday, whose name had yet to be drawn by press time.
Paris Balloon and Music Association Board President Carolyn Patterson said she was pleased with Friday’s turnout, which had decreased in previous years due to COVID-19.
“Since we moved (the festival) to September, last night was the biggest Friday we’ve had,” Patterson said Saturday. “We were very pleased with the turnout.”
She estimated around 1,700 tickets sold during the first night of the festival.
Day two of the festival continued after press time Saturday.
