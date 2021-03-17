Funeral services for 74 year old, Ms. Carol J. Mims “Cathy”, of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord And Savior Jesus Christ on March 13, 2021, in Dallas Methodist Medical Center, Dallas Texas, will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, TX, with the Rev. S.S. Carreathers officiating.
Interment will be in English Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at .citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection. Public viewing will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.