Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home located at 2601 Lamar Ave., Paris, Texas 75460; for Laurie M. Grissom Wilson, who was called home to be with the Lord, on Aug. 4, after a brave and extended battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Aug. 10, at Novice Baptist Church, 13796 FM 195, Paris, Texas.
She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Jess Wilson, who she married in October of 2001 and whom she often referred to as her “rock” in the storms she faced.
Laurie is the daughter of Jimmy and Barbara Grissom, Paris, Texas, and the granddaughter of the late Jesse and Nellie Kyle and the late Joseph and Frances Perkis.
In addition to her husband, mother and father, she leaves behind her three beloved children: Staff Sergeant “Joseph” Colton Dudley, his wife, Jesse; Justin Dudley, his wife Megan; and Shooter Wilson. She was a devoted mother who put her family first and foremost in her life.
She was known as GiGi by her grandchildren, Jaxten, Jenson, Jeremiah and Jonah Dudley, whom she absolutely doted on and often shared their latest pictures on social media.
Laurie is the dear sister of Amy Grissom Holt (husband Chris), Alan Grissom (wife Julie) and Greg Carlin (wife Carol). Laurie will forever be remembered by her sister and brothers as a fun- loving older sister who always knew just which buttons to push to “get them going,” but also knew how to be loving and supportive in difficult times.
Affectionately known as “Aunt Tutu” by her nephews and nieces: Tyler and Isabella Holt; Jacob Holt; Charlee Grissom; Erin and Kyle Berger; Eric Carlin; Zachary and Zoey Wilson; and great nephew, Reid Holt, all of whom she cherished dearly.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted and beloved mother-in-law, and caregiver, Ann Wilson of McAlester, Oklahoma, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother -in -law, Josh Wilson.
Laurie was 50 years old, having been born and raised in Paris, Texas. After high school she was educated at Paris Junior College as a licensed vocational nurse, Grayson County College as a registered nurse and University of Texas, Arlington for a bachelor’s of science in nursing. She was employed as a RN and intensive care nurse at Paris Regional Hospital, as a Charge RN at McAlester Regional Health Center and later employed by Axiom Medical Consulting.
Laurie was an experienced case management nurse with a history in Occupational Health Medicine, a certified case manager, who was skilled in surgical nursing, emergency nursing, and critical care nursing.
While always careful to put family first, she was a driven professional in her work and found nursing to be well suited to her servant’s heart. She was known to volunteer to be the flight nurse on a Care Flight transport so she could be with the loved one of a friend. She wanted to be there and somehow Laurie always knew just what to say, and how to say it to a hurting heart.
She made friends everywhere she went with her joy, kindness, compassion and beautiful smile. She would often “pay it forward” by paying for the person behind her at toll booths and coffee shops and other unsolicited kindnesses.
During her illness those who knew her were continually amazed by how such a beautiful woman with so much grace, dignity and gentleness could be such a fierce and courageous warrior in her relentless battle with her illness.
Besides her love touching the lives of her family, friends, and the people she met through nursing, she was a living example of her steadfast Christian faith. Especially in her fight against her illness she was always quick to give God the praise for every victory. One of her favorite sayings was “God is good” based on the verse in 1 Chronicles 16:34. Her friends and family are confident that she lived her life in such a way, that when she stepped into Heaven, she heard the words, “well done, good and faithful servant.”
Who can say? Maybe she even heard her own words written and spoken 1000 times echoed back to her, “Love you most.”
