The public’s final opportunity to comment on the proposed Lamar County 2021-22 proposed budget is scheduled during a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Lamar County Courtroom on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse.
Following the public hearing, commissioners are to adopt both the budget and a tax rate of not more than 36.08 cents per $100 valuation, according to an agenda notice.
The proposed $22.1 million budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $1.42 million. Of that amount, $174,605 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll. A vote to ratify the property tax rate is separate from the vote to adopt the budget, or a vote to set the tax rate.
“The amount of revenue and percentage increase in revenue is based on the proposed budget as filed by the county judge,” the agenda states. “These figures are subject to increase, or decrease, depending on the actions taken by the court at the public hearing to adopt the budget and tax rate.”
