Eunice “Norene” Melton, 92, of Paris, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare. Graveside services will be conducted at 10: a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. Pallbearers will be Charles E. Fox, Kyle Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Richard Jackson, Pete Dalrymple and Lloyd Renken. Honorary pallbearers will be Tad Olson and Connor Olson.
Norene was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in Paris, the daughter of Horace and Ruth Henderson Edwards. She married George W. Melton on July 15, 1958, in Paris. She was a homemaker, was a real estate broker and a cashier at Kroger and K-Mart. She and George managed the Garden Apartments for twenty years. Norene was a member of First Christian Church.
She loved making a home for her family. She liked to sew, crochet, was an avid reader, loved her yard and her cats and they were blessed to be with her. Norene was known for her feistiness and spunk. A fireball that loved her life doing exactly what she wanted when she wanted it. She never felt the need to sugar coat or apologize for doing things her way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ruth Edwards; husband, George W. Melton; son, Earl Brommer; son-in-law, Thomas Jordan; grandson, Ben Fox; granddaughter, Brooke Olson; and a brother, Travis Edwards.
Mrs. Melton is survived by children, Ruth Fox and husband, Charles, Janice Jordan, James Melton and wife, Michelle, and Jack Melton; 13 grandchildren, including Tad Olson and wife, Paulette, Tana Washington, Tonya Jackson and husband, Kyle, and Lauren Renken and husband, Lloyd; nine great-grandchildren, including Connor Olson, Hannah Jackson and others; three great-great-grandkids; and special friends, Arthur and Rose Lewis.
The Melton family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare for the care that was given to Mrs. Melton.
Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
As the Texas-Mexico border remains a subject of much debate, Abbott has boasted that the border operation has disrupted drug and human smuggling networks. An investigation by ProPublica, The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project found Abbott’s claim was based on shifting metrics that included crimes with no connection to the border. Do you think Abbott has done a good job at the border?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.